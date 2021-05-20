CertiK (CTK) Price Down 31.2% This Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00003539 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $65.34 million and $13.02 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,310,133 coins and its circulating supply is 44,707,887 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

