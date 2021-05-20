CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger Sells 34,969 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at C$3,574,328.88.
Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 50,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$86,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 18th, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$71,380.00.
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$111,150.00.
TSE CEU traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.66. 377,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.44. The company has a market cap of C$420.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$1.99.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEU. Raymond James boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.15 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.45.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
