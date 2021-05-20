CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger Sells 34,969 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at C$3,574,328.88.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 50,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$86,000.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$71,380.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$111,150.00.

TSE CEU traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.66. 377,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.44. The company has a market cap of C$420.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$1.99.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEU. Raymond James boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.15 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.45.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

