ChainX (PCX) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $9.03 or 0.00022604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $69.77 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00071760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00453508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00221669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.49 or 0.00997077 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00034784 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

