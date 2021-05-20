Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $369.00

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 369 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 357 ($4.66), with a volume of 6921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362 ($4.73).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.05 million and a PE ratio of 16.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 319.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 295.15.

About Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

