Charter Trust Co. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Charter Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,941,402 shares of company stock worth $138,150,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

