Charter Trust Co. Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $248.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

