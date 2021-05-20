Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.81.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$7.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$786.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.24%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.