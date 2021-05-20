Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.45

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.45 and traded as high as C$7.57. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.52, with a volume of 583,452 shares trading hands.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$786.02 million and a PE ratio of -7.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.24%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

