Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.29. The stock had a trading volume of 284,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,807,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

