Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Chewy worth $42,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chewy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,637,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,279,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.16 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $976,664.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,742,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

