Chiliz (CHZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $506.51 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $506.51 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00018011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.01201118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.56 or 0.09841498 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,799,955,194 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

