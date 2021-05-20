Chimpion (BNANA) Price Down 24.4% Over Last Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $97.28 million and approximately $713,461.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00007424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

