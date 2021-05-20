CIBC Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$133.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC to C$133.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.98.
Shares of TSE:RY traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$122.71. The company had a trading volume of 226,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,899. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$109.90. The stock has a market cap of C$174.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.19. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.03 and a 52-week high of C$123.34.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
