CIBC Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$133.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC to C$133.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.98.

Shares of TSE:RY traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$122.71. The company had a trading volume of 226,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,899. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$109.90. The stock has a market cap of C$174.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.19. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.03 and a 52-week high of C$123.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

