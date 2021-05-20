CIBC Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$98.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC to C$98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$88.35.

Shares of TSE NA traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$92.51. 124,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$88.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$52.17 and a 1 year high of C$93.48.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5199999 EPS for the current year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

