CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Acquires C$39,500.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,755,600 shares in the company, valued at C$2,176,924.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 45,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00.

On Monday, May 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,950.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,950.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,950.00.

On Monday, April 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 100,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,855.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,750.00.

CIBT Education Group stock remained flat at $C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,802. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.24 million and a PE ratio of -18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$0.84.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

