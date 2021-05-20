Citadel One Day Volume Reaches $310.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 57.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 391.3% against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $535,124.39 and approximately $310.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

