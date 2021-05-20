Citigroup Begins Coverage on Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VWAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VWAGY opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.