Citigroup Boosts Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $244.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $234.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 137.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.13.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $102.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.35.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

