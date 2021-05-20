Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) to Sell

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HNP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Huaneng Power International presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

NYSE HNP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,871. Huaneng Power International has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 153.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.