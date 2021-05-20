Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Price Target to $15.00

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Digital Media Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE DMS traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 68,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,846. Digital Media Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12).

In other Digital Media Solutions news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

