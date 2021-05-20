Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $244.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $234.00 to $244.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 137.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RETA. Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.38.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $102.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

