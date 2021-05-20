Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,426,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.