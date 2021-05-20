Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 104,989 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 470,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

