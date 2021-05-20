ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.69

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.69 and traded as high as $28.64. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 48,115 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $4,754,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,442,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEM)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.