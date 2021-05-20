Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 430 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $412.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $424.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.