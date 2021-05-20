CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,270,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.22 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

