Coats Group (LON:COA) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

LON:COA traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 62.70 ($0.82). The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,449. Coats Group has a 12-month low of GBX 45.50 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98). The company has a market cap of £910.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

