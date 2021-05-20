Coats Group’s (COA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COA. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of LON:COA traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 62.70 ($0.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £910.76 million and a P/E ratio of 48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87. Coats Group has a 12-month low of GBX 45.50 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98).

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

