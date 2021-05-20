Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.27 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDXS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Codexis stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,130. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. Codexis has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Insiders have sold a total of 102,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,803 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

