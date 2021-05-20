Coerente Capital Management Buys Shares of 237,774 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coerente Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 237,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises 6.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.03. The firm has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

