Coerente Capital Management Buys Shares of 85,239 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,239 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,000. SAP comprises approximately 2.3% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $20,355,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $137.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

