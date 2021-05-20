Coerente Capital Management Makes New Investment in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Coerente Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,044,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth $19,909,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at $4,946,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMS opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.8338 dividend. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

