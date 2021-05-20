Coerente Capital Management Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 345,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,000. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 4.4% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

