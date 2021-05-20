Coerente Capital Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after buying an additional 485,859 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $377.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $269.50 and a twelve month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.