Coerente Capital Management Takes Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Coerente Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,381,000. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises about 2.3% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

FMX opened at $83.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.5771 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMX. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

