Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Cognex reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,900%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.73. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

