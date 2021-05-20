Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,608 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.76% of Cognex worth $404,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Cognex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $76.05 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

