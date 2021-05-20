CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $66.65 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00073775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.34 or 0.01152676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00060027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.58 or 0.09637502 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CET is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.