CoinUs (CNUS) Reaches Market Cap of $600,775.71

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. CoinUs has a market cap of $600,775.71 and $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007581 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000173 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000246 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

