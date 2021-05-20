Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Parnassus Investments CA’s 4th Largest Position

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 442,089 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.9% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.48% of Comcast worth $1,195,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Comcast by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. 279,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,427,010. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

