Comerica Bank Acquires 5,224 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 93.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

