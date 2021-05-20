Comerica Bank Buys 108,866 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 933.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,866 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $120.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

