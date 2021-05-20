Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CF Industries by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 40,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CF opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

