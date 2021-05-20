Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $31.70 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

