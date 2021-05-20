Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Herman Miller worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -225.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

MLHR has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

