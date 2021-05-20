Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Visteon worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,314,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,690,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Visteon by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 187,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after buying an additional 85,364 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

VC opened at $108.13 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

