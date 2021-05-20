Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 786,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after buying an additional 69,879 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,808,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

