Comerica Bank Has $1.84 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $159.89 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.60.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.84.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.