Comerica Bank Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,825 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.