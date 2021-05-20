Comerica Bank Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $46.16 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

